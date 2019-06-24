Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas steal a quiet moment in the ‘city of love’ as they gear up for Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s wedding. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra returned to New York a few days ago and has now flown to Paris with husband Nick Jonas to attend the second wedding of his brother Joe Jonas and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Making the most of the opportunity, Nick and Priyanka went sightseeing in the city, after which Nick shared a new romantic picture on his Instagram and captioned it, “The city of love.”

In the picture, the couple can be seen sitting closely as they enjoy their boat ride. Priyanka responded to her husband’s post with a kiss and smiley.

Singer and songwriter Derik Fein also reacted to the picture saying, “You guys make an amazing couple.” A fan also wrote, “Goshhhhh! A cigar in one hand and you both sitting so romantically, is a sight to behold.” Another wrote, “You guys are so cute.”

Priyanka had also shared a selfie with Sophie from Paris and captioned it, “Her @sophiet.” Sophie replied, “I love youuuuuu,” in her response to the picture.

Nick along with brothers Kevin and Joe dropped their first bilingual song, Runaway, on June 20. Nick celebrated the release of the video by taking Priyanka on a date. He also shared a glimpse of their date on his Instagram stories, showing Priyanka seated in a candle-light setting. He captioned it, “My hot date on date night”.

Priyanka will team soon team up with Mindy Kaling to produce an untitled wedding comedy, which will be co-produced by Dan Goor. Priyanka will also star in it. The actor is also all set to be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, playing the mother of the late teenage motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and is set to hit theatres on October 11.

