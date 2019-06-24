Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas join Sophie Turner in Paris ahead of her wedding with Joe Jonas, shower her with love. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has finally joined her sister-in-law and actor Sophie Turner in Paris, ahead of Sophie’s second and more formal wedding to singer Joe Jonas. Priyanka shared a picture with the Game of Thrones star and was even spotted with her at lunch. Sophie and Joe had tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas recently.

“Her @sophiet,” Priyanka captioned a bright selfie with Sophie, showering her with heart and heart-eyes emojis. Sophie responded with similar affection. “I love youuuuuu,” she commented on the picture. Some desi fans of the two could not resist leaving cheeky comments. “Devrani Jethani ka pyaar. Hara bhara Ghar pariwar. jeete rho meri bacchiyoo,” read a particularly popular comment, raking in 2500 likes from Priyanka’s fans.

“Being someone who is in a relationship with someone outside of my culture, it just warms my heart to see interracial families!! I love it!,” commented another happy fan. “My two fav things in the world,” read another comment.

The two were spotted with Joe, and Priyanka’s singer husband Nick Jonas at lunch. Priyanka was seen in a loose white shirt and pants combo while Sophie was seen in a white T-shirt, blue shorts and a plaid jacket. Joe wore black T-shirt, black pants and a yellow jacket, while Nick rocked a pink T-shirt, pants and jacket combo once again.

Sophie and Joe shared a romantic picture from the Eiffel Tower on Sunday. The photo showed them leaning in for a kiss in front of the iconic monument. “Me,” the couple captioned the picture.

Joe, who joined the Berluti runway show on Friday was seen seated in the front row wearing a white shirt with coloured prints and paired it with a pair of navy blue pants. However, Sophie didn’t join him for the event.

The GoT star and singer had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards.

