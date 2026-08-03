Simultaneous balancing and engagement with China

China-India relations appear to be on the mend. Take a look at the last ten days of July. On July 22, external affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Manila, on the margins of the East Asia Summit. Five days later, foreign secretary Vikram Misri was in Beijing, meeting vice-minister Hua Chunying, where both sides said the customary things about peace and tranquillity along the border. The investment opening and the security posture cannot both survive a serious incident at the LAC; one of them is bound to disappear. (HT Archive)

On July 30, our Mandarin-speaking ambassador in Beijing called on a Chinese vice-minister to discuss trade and market access, with Indian pharmaceuticals reportedly on the table. That is a lot in 10 days for two countries that are known to move slowly. Are we warming up to the Chinese too fast? Have we forgotten the winter of Galwan? There are two schools of thought in Delhi.

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One says, in criticism of course, that India is “drifting” fast into accommodation with China: that Galwan has been written off and that we are trading our way back into a dependence vis-à-vis China. The second set of arguments holds that Quad is ending, the rupture with the US is permanent, our Indo-Pacific commitments were always thinner than we admitted, and so the reset with China is the real story.

Both sides assume that India must eventually settle into one clear posture: Balance China or trade with China. Both have been predicting such a clear decision, one way or another, for two years. But a closer look would suggest that the policy has been more complicated and, I think, in the right direction. Mostly.

I think there is a vocabulary problem in our assessment of our relationship China. Multi-alignment, currently in fashion in Delhi, describes a choice among partners, while strategic autonomy, also in fashion, describes freedom from other countries’ choices. But neither of them describes a single relationship that runs in two opposite directions at the same time.

Multi-alignment describes India’s behaviour across its partnerships, but says nothing about what happens where a single country is a partner and adversary at the same time. In my upcoming book (India After Nonalignment), I call that political simultaneity. Hypocrisy is when you claim to take a position, but actually have more than one position; simultaneity is when you openly take two positions and face the consequences.

It is possible for a country to take two competing positions at the same time, both incurring costs in different ways. China is perhaps the best case in the Indian context, because the balancing and the engagement of China is done by the same government since China is a security challenge, a trade partner and a next door neighbour, and a lot more, all at once.

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India’s ongoing balancing of China is taking place in Ladakh, where roads, bridges, tunnels and logistics hubs have gone up, the Shyok Tunnel among them, with the Arunachal Frontier Highway and the Nyoma airfield behind it. None of it has been paused or slowed, for or because of the reset, even if I personally think we have to do lot more of balancing.