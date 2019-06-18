Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pose for an epic family photo with her family, see pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas celebrated her mother Dr Madhu Chopra’s birthday in Boston on Sunday. Both the stars shared pictures and now a new picture has made its way to the internet.

The new picture is a family shot and, perhaps, shows Priyanka’s side of extended family in Boston area. In the picture, Priyanka, her mother Madhu and Nick pose with other family members. While Priyanka is dressed in a green asymmetrical dress, Nick is in a pair of black trousers, T-shirt and check shirt. Madhu is wearing black pants with cream top.

Priyanka had shared a number of pictures from her mom’s intimate cake-cutting ceremony, with only Nick for company. Sharing one, she wrote: “Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock.” She also shared one where her mother is feeding her a piece of cake and wrote: “Birthday cakes! My fav.. @madhumalati #familyfirst #travelbug.”

Madhu too had shared a picture of the three of them and written: “A memorable birthday in Boston. Thank you family.” Sunday was also Father’s Day and Priyanka had posted a heartfelt note on her father, Dr Ashok Chopra. She had written: “Father’s Day on moms birthday.. it’s almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don’t need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you. #HappyFathersDay #daddyslilgirl for life.”

