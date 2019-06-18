Indian show blatantly copies Game of Thrones’ Arya-Night King scene, internet facepalms. See reactions, watch comparison

An Indian TV show called Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga has been accused of plagiarising a key scene from the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. The scene in question involves a man stabbing a skeleton by switching hands at the last moment. GoT fans recognised its similarity to the scene in which Arya Stark kills the Night King using a similar move, and posted the videos on Reddit, which has led to a huge debate.

According to one Redditor, the Aladdin episode in which the scene takes place was aired on June 13. The Arya-Night King scene took place in the third episode of the eighth season, titled The Long Night. The GoT episode aired on April 28.

According to the Redditor, the Aladdin episode can be seen on SonyLiv app, but the scene in question has been removed from the online version. The sequence still exists, at around the 7:30 minute mark. A trailer for the episode can be seen here, which provides more details.

Several fans had a laugh about the plagiarism on the Reddit thread. “Did he just..... stab... a skeleton?” one person commented. “Like it just went through the rib cage what effect did it have?” wrote another. Another fan wrote, “Yeah I’m over here wondering how stabbing a skeleton like that even works.”

Other commentors noted that a similar kill move had previously been seen in the video game Far Cry 3 and the film Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Here’s a GIF of the scene from the film.

The final season of GoT was met with harsh criticism over its treatment of the several plot-lines that previous seasons had been building over the years. It’s the worst reviewed season of the show, but also the most watched.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 09:32 IST