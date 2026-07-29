NDA ally SKM defends student protests in Lok Sabha, calls them a ‘wake-up call’

An ally of the National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday said the student protests in the country over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in public examinations should not be viewed negatively, calling them a “wake-up call” for governments and lawmakers to strengthen India’s examination system. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha MP Indra Hang Subba speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (Sansad TV)

Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill which aims for stricter punishment, hikes the minimum jail term and quantum of fines, and promises speedy trials by setting up fast-track courts, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Indra Hang Subba said the widespread demonstrations reflected the growing frustration of aspirants.

“The way our youth expressed their dissatisfaction by protesting over the last couple of months on the streets should not be taken in a negative light. I think for the system, parliamentarians and the government, be it from any party, this is a wake-up call that we have to make our examination system more robust,” Subba, a two-term MP from Sikkim, said.

The amendment, which was later passed by the Lok Sabha, comes against the backdrop of nationwide protests triggered by NEET-UG exam paper leaks. Students across several states demanded stricter punishment for those behind examination fraud and greater accountability in the conduct of public examinations.

Subba said cheating in examinations had evolved from isolated incidents into organised crime involving financial transactions. Such rackets, he argued, disproportionately benefited affluent candidates while disadvantaged students from economically weaker backgrounds who relied on public examinations to improve their lives.

“When paper leaks and unfair means allow one candidate to perform well while a hardworking student is left behind, not only does the system fail, but the future of the child is also compromised,” he said. He also called for time-bound investigations, saying prolonged probes often delayed justice.

Opposition MP Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) echoed concerns over paper leaks but argued that stronger provisions in the bill were needed. He also expressed unhappiness at being allotted only three minutes to speak, saying leaders who fought alongside protesting students deserved more time.

“We did not go to Jantar Mantar merely to make reels. We fought this battle from the streets to Parliament,” Beniwal said, crediting the youth-led protests with compelling the government to bring the legislation.