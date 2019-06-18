Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate her mom Madhu Chopra’s birthday, share adorable pics. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, have shared birthday wishes for her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. The celebrity couple took to Instagram on Monday to share the posts.

Priyanka wrote alongside a boomerang video, “Birthday cakes! My fav..” The video shows Madhu feeding Priyanka a piece of birthday cake. Nick’s post is a picture of him and his mother-in-law, with the caption, “Love you @madhumalati.”

A day prior, Priyanka had shared a birthday post for her mother, and had captioned it, “Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock.” Priyanka, Nick and Madhu had celebrated her birthday in Boston. Thanking her daughter and her son-in-law, Madhu shared a picture from the family dinner, and wrote, “A memorable birthday in Boston. Thank you family.”

Madhu, in addition to being by Priyanka’s side as her mother, is also her business partner. She often accompanies her daughter around the world on her travels.

Madhu celebrated her birthday on Sunday, which also happened to be Father’s Day. Penning a note on the occasion, Priyanka wrote that her father, the late Ashok Chopra, was there in spirit as they celebrated Madhu’s birthday. She wrote, “Father’s Day on moms birthday.. it’s almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don’t need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you.”

Priyanka will make a return to Bollywood with director Shonali Bose’s the Sky is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film recently wrapped filming, and Priyanka had flown in for the party. The actor will also be seen in a new comedy film written by Mindy Kaling and will play Ma Anand Sheela in a film about the controversial spiritual figure.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 08:36 IST