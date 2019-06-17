Priyanka Chopra misses dad on Father’s Day, thanks Kevin Jonas Sr for accepting her as his daughter. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has written posts about her late father Dr Ashok Chopra as well as her father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr on the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday.

Priyanka has always been her ‘daddy’s little girl’ and on a day dedicated to fathers, she posted a tender note on Instagram. Sharing a picture from her childhood with her dad, she wrote: “Father’s Day on moms birthday.. it’s almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don’t need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you. #HappyFathersDay #daddyslilgirl for life.”

Incidentally, June 16 is also her mother Dr Madhu Chopra’s birthday. She posted another picture with her mother and wrote: “Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock.”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable Father’s Day photo kissing dad Saif, Ranveer and Sonam share throwback pics with dads

She also shared a picture with her father-in-law while thanking husband Nick Jonas’ parents for accepting her as a daughter. She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day @papakjonas I feel blessed to have you and @mamadjonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth. Love you loads.”

Just a week ago, Priyanka has shared a picture from her childhood with her late father, to mark his sixth death anniversary. Dr Chopra died in 2013. Priyanka has often spoken about the problems she faced trying to cope with the loss.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 08:54 IST