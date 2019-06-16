Today in New Delhi, India
Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor share throwback pics with dads on Father’s Day

Father’s Day 2019: Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, among many others, share throwback pictures with their dads on social media. Check them out here.

Father’s Day 2019: Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with their daughters when they were younger and Ranveer Singh shared a picture of his father from his youth.

As the world celebrates Father’s Day on Sunday, Bollywood stars shared lovely posts for their dads on social media. Actors Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, among many others, shared throwback pictures with their dads on social media.

Sonam, who recently worked with her dad Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, called him a superhero and wrote, “One day definitely isn’t enough to celebrate how much you mean to me. Dad, you have always been my superhero. Happy Father’s Day!! Love you so much @AnilKapoor #HappyFathersDay.” She shared a picture from her childhood where Anil can be seen holding her in his arms.

Also read: Father’s Day 2019: What Bollywood’s coolest dads say about their kids

Sara Ali Khan wrote a long note for father Saif Ali Khan and shared throwback pictures from her childhood with her father. “Happy Fathers’ Day Abba Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sharing his father’s picture in a shiny shirt, Ranveer tweeted, “Well, now you know .... #og #hypebeast #happyfathersday #iloveyoupapa”

Arjun Kapoor tweeted, “To the coolest Kapoor in our family. The original big daddy. I love movies because I saw them thru his eyes... A family man, a true friend & a complete man’s man.. someone who puts others above himself always.. Happy Father’s Day dad.. stay happy, hip & cool !!!”

Nimrat Kaur shared a picture of National War Memorial with her father’s name on it.

Priety Zinta tweeted, “A father’s job isn’t to teach his daughter how to be a lady, it’s to teach her how a lady should be treated. #HappyFathersDay to all those wonderful fathers out there I hope everyone learns to appreciate their fathers. Miss you dad! Thank you for making me who I am today.”

Rajpal Yadav shared pictures with his daughter and tweeted, “Always remember you are braver than you believe,stronger than you seem,smarter than you think & 10 times more beautiful than you can ever imagine!Thank u my angels for letting me understand the blessing it is to be a father!#happyfathersday #baapbaaphotahai #HappyFathersDay2019”

Check out more posts from Bollywood celebs:

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 12:40 IST

