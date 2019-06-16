Father’s Day 2019: Shah Rukh Khan, son Aryan channel their inner Mufasa and Simba in special post. See pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has kicked off Father’s Day celebrations with his eldest son, Aryan. He tweeted special post on Sunday featuring himself and Aryan in Team India’s cricket jerseys with a twist.

While Shah Rukh’s jersey read ‘Mufasa’, Aryan’s shirt read ‘Simba’, a callback to hit Disney animated film, The Lion King. “Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!,” he wrote in his tweet.

Shah Rukh’s fans also wished him on the special day. “Happy Father’s Day sir wishing love to you and your family,” wrote one fan. “Happy Father’s Day Sir. You have always been a father figure in my life. Thank you for existing. Stay blessed. Love,” wrote another.

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

Shah Rukh also launched the website for his Meer Foundation on Father’s Day. “A foundation I named after my father - @MeerFoundation - aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than #FathersDay for me to introduce our website to the world,” the actor wrote in a tweet.

Apart from Aryan, Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan are also parents to daughter Suhana (19) and son AbRam (6). Shah Rukh recently shared a picture of all his three kids on Instagram. “Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party... #fathersloveoverload,” he captioned the picture. Aryan is seen holding his baby brother in his arms in the picture as they pose for the camera.

Aryan is studying filmmaking at the University of Southern California while Suhana is currently pursuing higher studies in London. Shah Rukh had earlier said that Aryan wants to become a director and is training for it in the US. “Gauri and I never told our kids that they have to grow up to be actors. People around would say handsome hai, tall hai, body achcha hai, but if looks were a criterion, I’d never have been an actor,” Shah Rukh said.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 11:38 IST