Father’s Day 2019: From Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan, here’s what Bollywood’s coolest dads have said about their kids

These superstars are all we talk about 365 days of the year but today makes them even more special. Sunday marks Father’s Day all around the world and to celebrate, we bring you the cutest and most awesome dads of Bollywood. From cuddling with their kids to roasting them online, we love all these dads no matter what they do. Check out their pics and some of the most adorable things they have said about their kids:

Saif Ali Khan

“Unfortunately, I live with the biggest internet star, Taimur Ali Khan, so the paparazzi is always parked outside and I get clicked often. If you ask my two-year-old son where the media is, he will point out of the window,” Saif said about his son in an interview. “During the day, he’s waddling around the house, but in the evening, when I dim the lights, light the candles, put on some music, he’s happy to sit quietly with Kareena and me, drinking his milk, soaking in the ambience. As a parent I can only nurture him,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan

“When I am with Aryan sometimes, we just lie down in our shorts without our shirts and crack dirty jokes. He gets really excited telling me about the gaalis he’s learnt. I’m from Delhi and I’ve also been that age and my vocabulary of Hindi gaalis is fantastic (smiles). So when he tells me one, I tell him that I’ll teach him another version of it,” said Shah Rukh, calling himself a cool dad.

Aamir Khan

“Azad can’t really differentiate between real and reel as yet. So when he saw me getting punched (in a movie), he thought I was hurt and that upset him. Even after PK, we’ve tried watching other films of mine with him but it doesn’t go down well with him. He prefers the real papa, not the reel one, I guess,” Aamir said of his youngest son, six-year-old Azad.

Hrithik Roshan

“Hrithik believes in mental stimulation for his children, so he has been creating comic strips and penning stories for his kids. He wants to impart important lessons that will help them grow up to be compassionate human beings. The stories are told in the format of comic strips and Hrithik designs the doodles himself,” a Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying.

Abhishek Bachchan

“Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the weekend. She goes to school on weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering your spelling in your tweet,” Abhishek, always the protective dad, once responded to a troll who wondered how his daughter, Aaradhya, finds the time to go to school between public appearances.

Shahid Kapoor

“My daughter didn’t choose this glamorous life. What’s her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that’s on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don’t want her to deal with it. It’s not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood,” he said of daughter Misha in an interview to Mid-Day.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, whose daughter, Nitara, and son, Aarav, are constantly under the spotlight, admits that he would rather have none of it. “Mere bachchon ke bahut kam (paparazzi) photos aatein hai, but honestly speaking, I don’t like it [kids getting photographed] at all. That’s why I try and hide my children as much as possible,” he said.

“So, I will never bring my kids in front of the camera on purpose. I don’t want to turn them into products of sorts. But if go out and photographers happen to spot us, they can click pictures,” he said, adding: “They click star kids’ pictures because they sell and newspapers/magazines print them. I am sure they aren’t doing it just for fun but because they get money for it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 08:40 IST