Shah Rukh Khan attends make-up man’s wedding, leaves the guests thrilled. Watch video

Actor Shah Rukh Khan may not have impressed at the box office with his latest film, Zero but always wins the heart of his fans with his deeds. According to a report in Times Now, the actor attended the wedding of his make-up man and floored the guests who were thrilled to meet the star at the event.

A video of Shah Rukh shows him arriving at the venue in a black suit and being welcomed by the host just like other guests. However, a visible commotion can be felt at the venue as the guests scream and rush to meet him on hearing about his arrival. The actor goes on to give the bride and the groom a warm hug and congratulate them.

The video, which was shared on a fanpage, won the hearts of his fans. A fan wrote, “He is the real king!” Another wrote, “Simplicity level 100.”

The actor had also attended Baba Siddique’s iftar party on Sunday and was seen gorging on kebabs. His friend Salman Khan and Zero co-star Katrina Kaif had also attended the bash.

Also read: Sushmita Sen reveals how her first interaction with boyfriend Rohman Shawl happened by mistake

Shah Rukh recently took to social media to thank filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra for their contribution in his film career. He shared his pictures with the two directors on Instagram and wrote, “Dreamers r good. But if those dreams r not given a direction they mean nothing. These 2 fulfilled every dream I had, over & above every dream they had for themselves. Adi & Karan. Y share this with all? Cos u should know, more important than ur dreams r those who fulfil them for u.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 20:03 IST