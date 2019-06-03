Sushmita Sen reveals how her first interaction with boyfriend Rohman Shawl happened by mistake

Actor Sushmita Sen is dating model Rohman Shawl and is not afraid to show it. The former Miss World has now opened up about how she actually met him, unlike the speculation that the couple met at a fashion show.

In an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, Sushmita said, “It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was.”

She shared how she didn’t notice opening one of the direct messages by mistake as a boy distracted her in the room, making her click on a message accidentally. She said, “Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone’.”

She eventually replied to him, “Thank you so much, your message made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world.” And he again sent her a message which won her heart. He had replied, “I am jumping from one room to another, I cannot believe you responded.” Sushmita revealed that he initially invited her to watch him play football but they eventually decided to meet on a coffee date.

Susmita is a mother of two adopted girls -- Renee and Alisah. She has made it clear that she will not sacrifice her own happiness for her children. She, however, added that when it comes to their well being, they remain her top priority.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 18:31 IST