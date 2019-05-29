Sushmita Sen reveals illness was the reason for her Instagram debut, says she had become very sick, had steroid deposits

Actor Sushmita Sen is active on Instagram sharing her life with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee and Alisah, brother Rajeev and parents Shubeer and Subhra via pictures and videos. Sushmita made her Instagram debut in 2016, much later than many of her contemporaries. However, the reason for her joining Instagram was her ill health.

She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying: “I was very very sick and I have hair that’s falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page.”

However, since then Sushmita’s Instagram family has been growing from strength to strength. Today, she has a 4.2 million following. Recently, she celebrated 25 years of her winning the Miss Universe title. Sushmita on May 23 tweeted a photograph of a cake decorated with a tiara. She captioned it: “What a journey! Thank you my Motherland India for giving me my proudest identity. The love, respect and adulation I have been showered with for 25 years is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!”

Her beau Rohman and daughters Renee and Alisah decided to crown her yet again as they celebrated her achievement. Sushmita also uploaded a video of her cutting the cake along with her daughters and Rohman. She captioned it: “My kinda celebration....Had no idea of this beyond adorable surprise! All heart and some off-key singing. Thank you my Rooh Rohman Shawl, Maa... my angels Renee and Alisah for making the Miss Universe 1994, Silver Jubilee celebration, everything I could ever wish for.”

Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991 in Philippines. After winning the title at the age of 18, she made her foray into acting with the 1996 Bollywood film Dastak and later featured in movies like Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na.

