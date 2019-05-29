Kajol visits ailing mother Tanuja at Lilavati hospital, a day after the death of father-in-law Veeru Devgan

Day after the death of father-in-law Veeru Devgan, actor Kajol was seen at the Lilavati hospital to meet her mother, actor Tanuja. The veteran actor is not well and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Kajol was seen visiting her mother on Tuesday night. The details of Tanuja’s illness are yet to be known.

Kajol visits her mother Tanuja at Lilavati hospital (left ( Varinder Chawla )

Tanuja is a popular Bollywood actor (who has also worked in few Bengali films) and hails from a prominent film family. She is the daughter of actor Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth. She was married to filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee but the two had parted ways long ago before his death in 2008. She is the sister of late actor Nutan and aunt of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Her most popular Hindi films include Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, Do Chore, Izzat, Prem Rog, Death In the Gunj and many others. Among her well known Bengali films are Shonar Pahar, Andha Bichar, Anubhav and others. Besides Kajol, Tanuja is also the mother of actor Tanishaa Mukerji.

Ajay Devgn was one of the pall-bearers during his father’s funeral procession. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai console Kajol at the funeral of Ajay Devgn’s father, Veeru Devgan.(PTI)

WATCH | Ajay Devgn’s father dies, Bollywood pays last respects

A day before, husband Ajay Devgn’s father and stunt master Veeru Devgn had died of a prolonged illness. Several Bollywood celebrities including Ayan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor (who came with father and producer Boney Kapoor), Raza Murad and Suniel Shetty had paid their last respects to the late action master.

Also read: Kajol breaks down in Aishwarya Rai’s arms at father-in-law Veeru Devgan’s funeral as Abhishek consoles her. Watch

Veeru was suffering from breathing problems and was rushed to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. But his condition worsened and suffered a cardiac arrest. Kajol had broken down in the arms of Aishwarya as the latter consoled her during her last rites. Ajay was seen lending a shoulder to his father’s mortal remains ahead of the funeral.

First Published: May 29, 2019 08:56 IST