Sushmita Sen shares workout video with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, he says ‘I am keeping you and the track pants’. See pics, video
Sushmita Sen has shared new pictures and videos from her workout session with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. See them here.bollywood Updated: May 28, 2019 14:33 IST
Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has shared new pictures and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl is floored by her gorgeous looks. She has shared pictures that show her in a black dress, posing inside what looks like a bath tub.
Sharing the pictures, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “#fashionmood #poetic #clickclick The length & the breadth of it!!!” Beautiful shots @rohmanshawl I love them & the man behind the lens #sharing #inthemoment #supercapture #stillnessspeaks I love you guys!!!” Rohman commented ‘“MY MUSE so gorgeous uff,” on the pictures.
Posting a video on Instagram, she wrote, “working out together is bliss!!! Even if I have to lend him my track pants to achieve it!!And of course it fits!!! An Angel for my Angel @rohmanshawl #strength #stability #discipline #us #noexcuses Love is beautiful!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!!” Rohman was quick to respond and wrote, “I am keeping you and the track pants.” “I love you more my angel,” he further wrote in another comment.
Sushmita and Rohman have been inseparable since meeting at a fashion show in September 2018. Their many candid pictures are loved by her fans as the actor keeps them updated with fresh pictures from her daily life. Rohman has even formed strong bonds with Sushmita’s two daughters. He also took part in her younger daughter Alisah’s sports day in February this year.
Recently, Sushmita celebrated 25 years of winning the Miss Universe title with her daughters Renee and Alisah, boyfriend Rohman Shawl and friends. She cut a two-tier cake with an edible crown on it while wearing a replica on her head. She shared a few pictures from the bash.
“What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN. The love,respect & adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!! As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time...I want to remember & Thank the people of my second home #philippines I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children ‘Sushmita’ #mahalkitaphilippines,” she wrote in a long note alongside the picture.
❤️💃🏻❤️😍What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN 👊🤗🇮🇳 The love,respect & adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!!🙏❤️🤗 As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time...I want to remember & Thank the people of my second home #philippines 🙏❤️😍 I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children ‘Sushmita’ 😁❤️#mahalkitaphilippines 💋👏❤️My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one’s word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view 👍👏❤️ Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today 🙏🤗 I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!! And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia @carogomezfilm who won first runners up that year, and yet celebrated India’s first victory as if it were her own!!!👏👏👏❤️ Thank you God, family, friends, my children & all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing & be more of my authentic self!!! 🙏🤗❤️👍 Your wishes came pouring in & have me overwhelmed, THANK YOU SOOOOOO MUCH!!! "May the Universe always conspire in your favour"😉😁👊❤️ I love you guys, #yourstruly #43rdmissuniverse #indiasfirst #missuniverse1994 #india 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️ #duggadugga
First Published: May 28, 2019 14:31 IST