Ranveer Singh’s cheesy comments on Deepika Padukone’s latest photos are making her drool. See pics

It may have been months since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married but there social media PDA continues as before. It is Ranveer who comes up with flattering and naughty captions every time his wife shares a new photo.

As Deepika shared a few new pictures promoting a yogurt brand she has invested in with the caption, “Snack Time meet Yogurt...Yogurt meet Snack Time...,” Ranveer decided to look beyond the product in question. “You are a snack,” he told Deepika in a comment. Not to be left behind, Deepika had a cheesy riposte ready, “and you!?my cheesy dip!(drools)...”

On another photo of Deepika eating the yogurt, Ranveer wrote, “Mujhe bhi khilao..apne haathon se...” Their fans could not stop applauding the couple, asking for more. “Keep up these conversations,” wrote one, while other said that “you are making me hungry”.

Earlier, as Deepika posted a few pictures on her Instagram page where she is seen wearing a yellow Sabyasachi dress with heavy-duty shoulder-duster earrings, Ranveer was quick to zero in. “Nice lobes,” he wrote.

Deepika was decked up for an event in Mumbai on Sunday evening. She wore a bright yellow saree with large ruffles and paired it with a full sleeves blouse. She tied up her hair in a sleek bun and completed the look with a pair of golden sunglasses.

Sharing the pictures, Deepika wrote, “Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows,” she captioned the pics. The actor was headed for a special conversation with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Imran Ahmed of The Business of Fashion at Soho House in Mumbai.

Deepika made heads turn as she walked the red carpet at the recently concluded 72nd Cannes Film Festival. While chose dashing red dress for her maiden appearance this year, she opted for a bold green lime dress for a later red carpet appearance at Cannes. Others who attended the festival included Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and others.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Padmaavat and is currently working on Meghna Guzar’s Chhapaak that is based on the real life story of acid attack survivor.

First Published: May 28, 2019 12:20 IST