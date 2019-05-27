Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh raise a toast to Cannes Amul topical, call it ‘icing on the cake’

After stunning fans and critics alike with her lime green dress at the Cannes red carpet, Deepika Padukone cheered Amul – the dairy brand popular for using advertisements to comment on current affairs – for their latest topical, a shout-out to her much-talked about appearance. The topical showed the Amul girl dressed as Deepika and Aishwarya Rai from their Cannes appearances. The caption says “Gori tera gown bada nyara”. The 72nd Cannes Film Festival was held from May 14-25 with a bevy of Indian beauties, including Deepika, Aishwarya Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut walking the red carpet..

Sharing the ad, Deepika wrote, “Now this truly is the icing on the cake...or more like butter on toast!(with a cherry on top).” Her husband Ranveer was among the first ones to respond to her post. “Literally Raising a Toast ........ literally . I Gotta say..that’s pretty clever...Insert ‘Cannes’ pun here : _,” he wrote.

Deepika chose a ruffled lime green Giambattista Valli gown with a train for her red carpet appearance when she arrived for the screening of Dolor Y Gloria (Pain and Glory). She paired it with a baby pink headband and a matching bow. When she posted a picture showcasing the look and wrote, “Living a Lime Green Life...#Cannes2019.” Commenting on her fresh look, Ranveer called her look “Nuts”. In response to another picture that flaunted her long train as she climbed the stairs, Ranveer wrote, “UN FREAKING REAL.”

Praising a smiling closeup picture of his wife, Ranveer commented, “Wow ....... I mean ..... WOW !!!!!!!!!!!|” and wrote “Hahahahahahaah yeeeeehaaaaaaah baby let em know.”

On the work front, Deepika is working on Meghna Gulzar‘s Chhapaak – a film based on the real life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

