Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous as she attends cousin Priya Singh’s wedding with family. See pics

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor spent the weekend in London, celebrating her cousin Priya Singh’s wedding. She has also shared pictures from the festivities on her Instagram page. Her father actor Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita, sister Rhea and husband Anand Ahuja were also in attendance.

Sharing a lovely picture of the couple, Sonam wrote a long note for her cousin on Instagram. “The princess met her perfect soulmate and they lived happily ever after with all her dogs, eating the best food , the best wine and being merry! Thank you for the most beautiful time Priya didi and Ranbir! You make a beautiful pair! And a special tribute to both of you in the words of Tina Turner “You’re simply the best Better than all the rest. Better than anyone. Anyone I’ve ever met. I’m stuck on your heart. I hang on every word you say. Tear us apart Baby, I would rather be dead”

She also shared a huge family picture and captioned it, “Fam! bhambani/Singh/Kapoor” In the picture, Sonam is standing beside husband Anand as they pose with Rhea, her parents. Sunita’s elder sister Kavita Bhambhani Singh, her daughters Priya and Nandini Singh, the groom Ranbir Batra and Rhea’s boyfriend Karan Boolani are also seen in the photo.

Sonam is seen wearing a white gown while Rhea wore a dramatic dress with summer prints. Bride Priya is seen in a quirky look with ruffled off-shoulder dress.

Sonam, who was seen at the recently concluded 72nd Cannes Film festival, has shared a new release date and poster for her upcoming film The Zoya Factor last week. Malayalam actor Dulquer Salman features alongside Sonam in the film which is based on Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name.

