Deepika Padukone will breathe fire into your Sunday with her bright new look. See pics

Actor Deepika Padukone is on her way to a special event in Mumbai on Sunday evening. She took to Instagram to reveal her look for the night.

Deepika shared multiple new pictures that show her in a bright yellow saree. The saree has large ruffles and a full sleeves blouse. She tied up her hair in a sleek bun and completed the look with large chandelier golden earrings and a pair of golden sunglasses.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he follows Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh secretly on Instagram

“Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows,” she captioned the pics. Her fans, too, couldn’t get enough of her look. “Love you and love your earrings,” wrote a fan. “Looking awesome,” wrote another fan.

Deepika is headed for a special conversation with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Imran Ahmed of The Business of Fashion at Soho House in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone in a bright yellow saree.

Deepika was recently at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival where she walked the red carpet twice. Deepika, who represented a cosmetics brand at the festival, opted for a lime green Giambattista Valli gown paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery for the red carpet. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh also couldn’t stop himself from commenting on the photographs.

Ranveer commented on a photograph showing Deepika’s long train as she climbed the stairs. He wrote: “Nuts.” Praising the Piku star’s close-up image, Ranveer commented: “Wow... I mean... Wow.”

Her look was also counted among the best from the festival by international publications as well. Others who attended the festival included Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 26, 2019 17:49 IST