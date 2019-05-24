Sushmita Sen celebrates 25 years of winning Miss Universe, shares a heartfelt note

Actor Sushmita Sen has completed 25 years of winning the Miss Universe title and celebrated the special occasion with her daughters Renee and Alisah, boyfriend Rohman Shawl and friends. Sushmita cut a two-tier cake with an edible crown on it while wearing a replica herself.

She shared a few pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony on her Instagram account along with a long note. She wrote, “What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN. The love,respect & adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!! As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time...I want to remember & Thank the people of my second home #philippines I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children ‘Sushmita’ #mahalkitaphilippines.”

Thanking the organisers for contributing in her growth, she added, “My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one’s word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view. Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today.”

She also named the runners up in her message and wrote, “I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!! And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia @carogomezfilm who won first runners up that year, and yet celebrated India’s first victory as if it were her own!!! Thank you God, family, friends, my children & all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing & be more of my authentic self!!! Your wishes came pouring in & have me overwhelmed, THANK YOU SOOOOOO MUCH!!! “May the Universe always conspire in your favour” I love you guys, #yourstruly #43rdmissuniverse #indiasfirst #missuniverse1994 #india #duggadugga.”

Rohman commented to the post, “Keeping the adorable picture apart(i love it too much) your gratitude towards these people even after 25 years, is a proof of your greatness !! No wonder you are the most loved MISS UNIVERSE ever. 25 YEARS OF OWNING THE UNIVERSE.”

Sushmita was last seen in 2010 Bollywood film, No Problem and is known for her performance in films such as Biwi No.1, Fiza, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. She now shares inspiring pictures and videos of her gym and yoga workouts on social media.

First Published: May 24, 2019 10:56 IST