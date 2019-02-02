Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl competes as daughter Alisah’s father in race. Watch video

Actor Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl are going strong on the personal front. The two had confessed their love for each other on social media on her birthday in November last year. The former Miss Universe has now praised him for taking on fatherly responsibilities for her daughters. Sushmita shared a new Instagram post that shows Rohman competing in a 100 m race with the fathers of her daughter Alisah’s school mates.

She captioned it, “What a MAN!!! Better yet, THAT’S MY MAN!!! @rohmanshawl wins the #100mtsgold (by a mile) for Alisah in the father’s race!!! what a day I am having!!!! Thank you maa @pritam_shikhare for capturing this moment & the cheering of course!! I AM SOOOOOOO HAPPY & PROUD of my little shona & my Rooh!!! #sharing #happyfeelings#pride #alisah #sportsday I love you guys!!!!”

The mother of two couldn’t control her happiness on witnessing the moment, as he went on to win the gold medal in the race.

She said that she saw Rohman tear up for the first time, as he cheered for Alisah, who also went on to win a gold medal in the kids race. She shared a video from her race with the caption, “ALISAHHHHHH #100mts by a MARGIN!!! First time I saw @rohmanshawl with tears in his eyes, as he yelled & yelled her name to the finish line!!!! awwwww!!!! SOOOOOO PROUD OF YOU ALISAH!!! #munchkin #sportsday#killingit I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Rohman is often seen taking part in Sushmita’s family celebrations. He had flown to Dubai to join her and her family on her birthday and had also accompanied them to Jaipur to attend the wedding of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s son.

However, it’s uncertain if marriage is on their minds as Sushmita had recently shared a cryptic post. She had written, “Whoever invented marriage was creepy as hell. Like I love you so much I’m gonna get the government involved so you can’t leave.”

