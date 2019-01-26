Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah is wise beyond her years and this video is proof, watch

Sushmita Sen’s daughters Renee and Alisah often feature on her social media but her latest update is a bit different. Instead of mom Sushmita sharing her take about her daughters and life, this time the camera is on 9-year-old Alisah and she has something really powerful to say.

Talking about what the child has observed around her, she says that we are all lawyers when we point fingers at others and judges when it comes to us, trying to explain away our own actions. Sushmita shared the video and wrote, “#sometimes I can listen to Alisah for hours & each time relish the depth of her thoughts, expressions & honesty!!listening to children is often one of the purest ways to connect with our conscience!!!#sharing #daughter #hertruth #alisahsen #9yrsold #precious #honest #simple & the love of my life!!!#duggadugga.”

Alisah was recently seen with Sushmita and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl as they attended the wedding of actor’s best friend. Alisah was one of the flower girls at Sushmita’s friend’s wedding and was seen practicing her walk down the aisle with Rohman.

Sushmita has been missing from the big screen for a while now but stays active making appearances and walking the ramp during fashion shows. The former Miss Universe has said she is waiting for the right script and may even turn a producer given the right opportunity.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 18:54 IST