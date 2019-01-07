Sushmita Sen’s latest pic has boyfriend Rohman Shawl saying ‘can’t stop falling in love with you’

Love is in the air for Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl. After Rohman confessed his love for the former Miss Universe on her birthday on November 19, the two often drop comments on each other’s social profiles. Sushmita has shared a new selfie on Instagram in an animal print hoodie along with the caption, “My favourite #concealer #sunglasses strong & sexy always my preferred #shades #roarrrr I love you guys!!!!”

Impressed by her style, Rohman dropped a romantic comment soon after, “Cant stop falling in love with you. Sushmita too replied back in the same spirit, “hmmmmm. Then it’s best that you don’t stop!!! I love you jaan!!!!”

Just three days ago, Sushmita wished her boyfriend on his birthday. She had written, “Happpyyyyy Birthday My Rooh!!! May all the happiness in the world curl up in your arms & you always embrace it with both hands!!’two souls as one’ What a beautiful year awaits!!! I love you!!! To your health & happiness #duggadugga@rohmanshawl.”

The two are often spotted working out together. Sushmita had shared a video with the caption, “Faithfully balanced & gracefully synchronised, Life is #poetry with you #birthdayboy ‘WE’ for Victory!!! keep smiling always!!! I love you @rohmanshawl #duggadugga#happybirthday mmuuuaaah.”

The entire Sen family have just returned from the wedding of SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya and Pooja in Jaipur. Rohman had also accompanied them to the wedding.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 14:55 IST