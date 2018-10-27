Sushmita Sen doesn’t like it when fans tell her she is ‘still’ beautiful. Here’s what she prefers

If you didn’t expect a Miss Universe to always look stunning, we don’t know what to tell you. Actor and beauty queen Sushmita Sen is a gorgeous woman with a golden heart and her fans know it too. However, sometimes fans do say things that are not always very polite.

Sushmita made a special post on Saturday to talk to her followers about how saying that ‘she is still beautiful’, may not be the nicest thing to say to a woman, irrespective of your admiration for her. She posted a stunning selfie and captioned it, “’She’s STILL beautiful’ I hear this statement a lot & wonder, how shallow & temporary is the idea of #beautiful for some people, in truth, beauty only grows & glows where there is life!!! “She’s STILL here” or “she’s STILL more beautiful” is more like it then!!! P.S. when meant, “She’s beautiful” is enough! beautifully yours, STILL Sushmita!!! I love you guys!!!.”

Her fans did understand her point of view and showered her with more compliments. “That’s the true inspiration @sushmitasen47 !! I am 39+,have 2 kids of 16 & 12 years of ages. People used to tell me that I still look like a 25-30yrs old lady....hw do I look so young!! I do ask them that is there any age limit to look “beautiful “? I don’t get attached to anything too much,so there is no worry which can touch my heart,my soul & as my long my soul is beautiful, I also look beautiful to those people,” a follower commented. “You define beauty like no one else!,” wrote another. “Well said. I feel beauty grows as the soul shines through one’s being. Anyone working on themselves will look beautiful,” commented another.

Agra: Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen poses for photos during her visit to Taj Mahal, in Agra. (PTI)

Sushmita was recently in Agra where she visited the Taj Mahal with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She posted a few pictures from her trip on her Instagram. Rohman is seen sitting beside her on the picturesque marble bench of the tourist spot and looking adoringly at her. Sushmita sported a black hat and outfit and looked happy as ever.

Rohman is a popular model, who has walked the ramp for a number of top designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shantanu and Nikhil and Manish Malhotra among others. Sushmita also makes frequent appearances on the ramp and public forums.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 16:39 IST