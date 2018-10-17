Sushmita Sen can’t stop smiling as she dances with daughter Renee during Durga puja celebrations

It is a time for festivities and coming out to celebrate are our favourite stars from Bollywood. One of them is Sushmita Sen. The lovely actor was out with her daughters for Durga puja in Mumbai. A video clip of her doing the Dhunuchi nach (dance) with her elder daughter Renee is going viral.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sushmita wrote: “#dhunuchinaach What a #divine feeling dancing with my babies in celebration of #shakti May the #incense burn strong & spread #positivity #love #hope & #kindness where ever it flows!!! #notunpollidurgotsav #sharing #happiness #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”

In it, she is dressed in a beige-coloured sari teamed with a red embroidered silk blouse. Her hair is tied in a neat high bun and the lady looks happy as ever. Holding an earthen vessel with incandescent smoke emanating from it, her lithe frame sways beautifully to the rhythm of the music. At one point she beckons her younger daughter to join her, who comes along, holds her mother’s hands and tries to imitate her mother’s steps.

Durga Puja, which commences from the sixth day of Navratri (sashthi) and culminates with Vijaya Dashami (also called Dussehra and Dasara), is about worshipping the female energy and has to do with the episode from Hinduism in which goddess Durga vanquished a demon (asura) named Mahisa after a gruelling three-day battle.

Earlier, on Sunday, Kajol was spotted at a puja mandap with her cousin actor Sharbani Mukherji where they did an aarti of the goddess.Meanwhile, Sushmita, who had been missing from the scene for a while, is making her presence felt again as she has been spotted walking the ramp of late. At Bombay Times fashion week, she looked stunning a sequinned white flowing gown as she walked for fashion designer Neeta Lulla.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 09:00 IST