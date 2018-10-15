Sushmita Sen, Disha Patani, Yami Gautam light up the ramp. See pics, videos

Sushmita Sen is the name to watch out for in the field of fashion. After walking the ramp before in a mint green silk number by designer duo Bhumika and Jyoti, the former Miss India Universe Sushmita Sen turned showstopper again for designer Neeta Lulla on the final day of Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018 (BTFW). The 42-year-old sashayed down the ramp in an off-shoulder ivory gown.

Taking to her Twitter, the mother of two shared a video which showed her setting the ramp on fire to Mansi Scott’s live music in the background. She wrote, “The Universe always conspires in our favour” #showstopper for @neeta_lulla at the #grandfinale #BTFW2018 #stregis #Mumbai with @ManasiScott LIVE!!! Ufffff. I love you guys!!! Dugga Dugga!!”

The Biwi No. 1 actor also shared the perfect glimpse of her ramp outing while thanking her team for her look.

Sushmita said that she admires Neeta’s designs because she is innovative and always comes up with something that stops your heart. The fashion diva had also walked the ramp on the second day of FDCI Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week 2018 (LMIFW)

Not just Sushmita, there were quite a few celebs who took to the ramp as showstoppers for various designers at the fashion week. Disha Patani walked the ramp in a red bridal lehenga for Kalki.

Actor Kalki Koechlin also walked the ramp in a rock chic collection by Delna Poonawalla designs.

Soha Ali Khan slayed the ramp in a light-toned lehenga by designer Pallavi Goyal at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Yami Gautam set the ramp on fire in a modern multi-coloured sari by Arpita Mehta for Gehna Jewellers.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 11:59 IST