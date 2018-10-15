Sushmita Sen, Disha Patani, Yami Gautam light up the ramp. See pics, videos
Several celebrities including Sushmita Sen, Disha Patani, Yami Gautam, Kalki Koechlin walked the ramp at a recent fashion week in Mumbai.bollywood Updated: Oct 15, 2018 12:01 IST
Sushmita Sen is the name to watch out for in the field of fashion. After walking the ramp before in a mint green silk number by designer duo Bhumika and Jyoti, the former Miss India Universe Sushmita Sen turned showstopper again for designer Neeta Lulla on the final day of Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018 (BTFW). The 42-year-old sashayed down the ramp in an off-shoulder ivory gown.
Taking to her Twitter, the mother of two shared a video which showed her setting the ramp on fire to Mansi Scott’s live music in the background. She wrote, “The Universe always conspires in our favour” #showstopper for @neeta_lulla at the #grandfinale #BTFW2018 #stregis #Mumbai with @ManasiScott LIVE!!! Ufffff. I love you guys!!! Dugga Dugga!!”
"The Universe always conspires in our favour" 😍😁👊 #showstopper for @neeta_lulla at the #grandfinale #BTFW2018 #stregis #Mumbai with @ManasiScott LIVE!!! Ufffff👏🎵🎉❤️ I love you guys!!! Dugga Dugga!! pic.twitter.com/q4HQyaTZCl— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) October 15, 2018
The Biwi No. 1 actor also shared the perfect glimpse of her ramp outing while thanking her team for her look.
Sushmita said that she admires Neeta’s designs because she is innovative and always comes up with something that stops your heart. The fashion diva had also walked the ramp on the second day of FDCI Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week 2018 (LMIFW)
View this post on Instagram
#SHOWTIME 👏😍😁❤️ Congratulations #designer @bhumikajyoti on your #debut #show in #india what a #graceful collection #lmifwss19 #delhi👏🎉💋❤️😍Deepest gratitude for giving me the #privilege of being your first ever #showstopper 👊😊❤️May many designers follow in your footsteps in being #ecofriendly & creating #fashion with a #conscience 🙏👏❤️😇 you guys have a supporter in me ALWAYS!!! I will forever #cherish this walk & the goodness of its intent!!!😘❤️😍what a #BRIGHT future awaits you guys!!! #duggadugga 👏💃🏻 P.S. no one ties a #turban better than you @bhumikachheda 😉😄❤️ @kyana.emmot you killed it girl, loved the #makeup 👏👍😁What a blessing you all are in my life!!!😇💋❤️I love you guys!!!! THANK YOU!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Not just Sushmita, there were quite a few celebs who took to the ramp as showstoppers for various designers at the fashion week. Disha Patani walked the ramp in a red bridal lehenga for Kalki.
Actor Kalki Koechlin also walked the ramp in a rock chic collection by Delna Poonawalla designs.
View this post on Instagram
What: Kalki Koechlin walks the ramp for Delna Poonawalla’s Rock Chic collection When: Saturday, Oct 13, 7 pm Where: St Regis, Mumbai *Kalki Koechlin walks the ramp for Delna Poonawalla’s Rock Chic collection* Delna Poonawalla’s solo show at a leading fashion week in Mumbai marked her first show in a long time. Show stopper for the show was animal lover, stellar actress and the girl with a golden smile, Kalki Koechlin. @kalkikanmani @delnapoonawalladesigns
Soha Ali Khan slayed the ramp in a light-toned lehenga by designer Pallavi Goyal at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.
Yami Gautam set the ramp on fire in a modern multi-coloured sari by Arpita Mehta for Gehna Jewellers.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Oct 15, 2018 11:59 IST