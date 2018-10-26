Sushmita Sen says ‘romance returns’, poses with rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl in front of Taj Mahal

Sushmita Sen has never shied away from letting the world know of her relationship status. After she broke off with a certain Ritik Bhasin, looks like Sushmita is in love again — this time with model Rohman Shawl. While the couple has been spotted in public in the past, Sushmita seems to be dropping more hints.

The actor who visited the Taj Mahal on Thursday posted some lovely pictures on her Instagram, filled with love, sunshine and friends. In one of them is Rohman, seated on a bench next to her, looking at her too. Sushmita sports a black hat and looks happy as ever.

Sharing the pictures, Sushmita wrote: “#clickclick #friends #team & the #love of life!!! #memorable #cherished #tajmahal I love you guys!!!!”

She shared a video and wrote: “#romance returns!!! #tajmahal mmuuuuaaaah!!!!”

While the Taj Mahal is indeed a monument dedicated to love, could there be more to Sushmita’s choice of words? She also shared some more pictures (many with hearts and kisses symbols) from the monument.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, the duo met two months ago at a fashion show and sparks flew almost instantly. At the recent Neeta Lulla show, Rohman was seen cheering her enthusiastically. Reportedly, Rohmal gets along well with her daughters, Renee and Alisah too. Few days back the couple was spotted at the airport too.

Rohman is a popular model, who has walked the ramp for a number of top designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shantanu and Nikhil and Manish Malhotra among others. Sushmita, meanwhile, doesn’t have any Bollywood projects in hand but routinely appears as a model on the ramp.

Check out some more pictures of Rohman here:

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 12:51 IST