Sanjay Dutt’s children celebrate birthday, Sushmita Sen poses at the airport: Here’s what celebs were up to

It was yet another light day in Bollywood as stars stayed busy. While some stars were spotted at the airport, others were seen around town.

At the airport, Sanjay Dutt, who returned to Mumbai, was greeted by his kids, who were naturally ecstatic to see their father. Sanjay also celebrated the birthday of his kids -- Shehraan and Iqra. Sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi too were spotted at the airport. While Janhvi was seen in a casual flared jeans with a pink T-shirt, Khushi chose a monochrome black and white track bottom and a T-shirt. Bhumi Pednekar too looked fresh and comfortable in blue denim jacket, black leggings and spotted teal shirt.

Sushmita Sen was spotted at the airport with an unknown friend. Another video had a rather funny twist — on the face of it, it is about a star getting surrounded by fans for a picture but the comic bit here is that TV star Gurmeet Choudhary can be surrounded by a group of women and children from faraway Reunion Island, a small island nation off the coast of south eastern Africa.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the gym while Alia Bhatt was seen around Versova. Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, was in Delhi to promote his upcoming film Baazaar, where he will be seen playing an unscrupulous stock broker. Meanwhile Shilpa Shetty was seen with her son too.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 16:36 IST