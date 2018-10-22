On Monday, actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to post one of her coolest snaps yet. Katrina was wearing a black swimsuit while hanging out in a pool. She showed off her trim body as she posed for the picture, taken during what appears to be a pool-based workout routine with celebrity fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala.

Katrina propped herself up on the edge of a swimming pool, putting her toned arms on display. She tilted her head to the side and wore a smile while the photo was taken. The Thugs of Hindostan star simply captioned her underwater photo, “Monday mornings”. She added a star emoji, perhaps giving a nod to her star status. You can see the post below:

Katrina also posted a picture of her pool workout with Yasmin to her Instagram Story. “Water aerobics with @yasminkarachiwala,” she captioned the pic, tagging her trainer:

Over the course of the past few months, actor Ranbir Kapoor’s alleged ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif and his current partner, actor Alia Bhatt, have made a habit of dropping hints that they remain friends, and the two have been communicating via Instagram. If you still needed proof that the two are still in touch, look no further. Alia commented on Katrina’s latest photo -- both the actors train with Yasmin Karachiwala -- displaying her love for Katrina. The Raazi actor simply wrote, “Water aerobicssssss!!!” followed by a couple of very telling raised-hands emojis.

From bonding during the Dream Team 2016 US tour to spending time at various parties, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt’s relationship made it to Bollywood’s best friends list. The duo was also spotted at the second season of BFFs with Vogue in Mumbai, twinning in monochromatic outfits, in October 2017. This was before actor Ranbir Kapoor went on record and admitted to dating Alia in GQ India’s June issue. Since the filming of their new movie, Brahmastra, began, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been spotted in public on multiple occasions, and not just during their shooting schedule in Bulgaria.

