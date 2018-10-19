Katrina Kaif shines at a Durga puja mandap in bright pink saree. See pics

The festive season of Durga puja saw a host of Bollywood celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Actor Katrina Kaif, who has just returned from the Abu Dhabi schedule of her upcoming film Bharat, paid a visit to a Durga puja mandap in Mumbai on Thursday. The Bang Bang actor was spotted in a beautiful magenta sari. Looking gorgeous in the traditional bright number with her hair swept in side waves, Katrina hogged the limelight at the puja venue.

Katrina Kaif at a Durga Puja mandap in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

The actor is currently in news for appearing on chat show Koffee With Karan with Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan. The episode is set to be a part of the sixth season of the talk show hosted by Karan Johar.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor will now resume the shooting of Bharat in India along with co-star Salman Khan. The latter has been busy shuffling between the film and his reality show Bigg Boss 12. Katrina had recently shared a selfie with Salman and Sunil Grover post the schedule wrap. The film has been shot at multiple international locations including Malta and also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Jackie Shroff. Bharat is Salman’s next big Eid release and is scheduled to hit the theatres in June, 2019.

Meanwhile, Katrina is also looking forward to her film Thugs of Hindostan. It boasts of a much talked about star cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The trailer of the film has garnered good response from the viewers and has been appreciated for its special visual effects and action scenes that include sword fighting as well. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is set to hit the theatres on November 8, 2018.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 09:25 IST