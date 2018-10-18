Durga puja brings Kajol, Chitrangada Singh, Kiran Rao and son Azad to the pandals. See pics

Looks like the festive spirit has taken over Bollywood on the whole. Coming out to Durga puja mandaps for a darshan were a host of Bollywood celebrities including Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukherji, Kiran Rao with her son Azad Rao Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Tanisha Mukherji, Bappi Lahiri, Sumona Chakraborti and Sayantani Ghosh.

There was some film promotion thrown in too with stars like Soni Razdan, Masaba Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra made their presence felt at Badhaai Ho screening. Meanwhile, Radhika Apte was seen at the launch of Swedish watch brand Daniel Wellington of which she is the brand ambassador. Kareena Kapoor was seen at the gym for a pilates session. Farha Khan and Anil Kapoor were present at the launch of a book called Changemakers. Ishaan Khatter too was seen with his mother Neelima Azeem and their new car.

While in another part of the city, Sushant Singh, Mohan Gokhle and Rajeshwari Sachdev were seen at a CINTAA event.

Ayan Mukherji and TV stars Sumona Chakraborti and Sayantani Ghosh in Mumbai.

Tanisha Mukherji during Durga puja celebration.

Bappi Lahiri and Sharbani Mukherji at Durga puja celebration in Mumbai.

Chirangada Singh too made it to Durga puja celebration.

Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan and Gauri Shinde among others at a book launch.

Madhuri Dixit and Bobby Deol with their better halves in Mumbai.

Radhika Apte as the brand ambassador of Swedish brand Daniel Wellington.

Kareena Kapoor at Namrata Purohit’s gym for pilates session.

Ishaan Khatter with mother Neelima Azeem.

