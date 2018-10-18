Kajol reveals how nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to marry

It is never easy for celebs to open up about their personal lives. Just sometimes, comes a person, who can make them do so. One such person is Neha Dhupia. The popular host, whose interview-based podcast series is now in its third season , spoke to Kajol who had some interesting details to share.

One of most revealing details about her life that she spoke about was her marriage to Ajay Devgn. She explained how nobody wanted the two to marry, not even her father. Speaking about it, she said: “Nobody wanted us to get married besides his family and my family. My family also was iffy. My dad didn’t talk to me for a week when I told him I wanted to get married. It was because I wanted to get married. He was just like why do you want to get married, you’re so young and your career is doing so well and I was like but I want to get married. Ajay and I were very different people, so lots of people had reservations as to what we would be like as a couple and we were not very social even then. Not a lot of people had met us together or knew what we were like together.”

Kajol went on to explain that if the two have survived this long (and they have been married for 19 years), it is because they “have worked through it together”. “We have survived because both of us have worked through it together and we have two kids. It’s almost like we have become like one person who have these two children like their arms.”

She also revealed that both her children don’t like her movies. “According to them, I cry too much in my movies. I should do more films like Golmaal.”

Kajol and Ajay’s wedding is one of the most stable marriages of Bollywood. They married in 1999 and have two children, Nysa and Yug, together. Kajol recently appeared in her home production called Helicopter Eela, where she played a single mother to a college-going son. Being a mother to a teenaged daughter and young son, she said that she has tried her best to keep her children as normal as was possible. Speaking at NDTV’s special youth conclave, YUVA, some time back she had said that it is she who plays the bad cop at home while Ajay is the good cop. “I’m a Hitler mother... I’m a bad cop, Ajay’s a good cop... But the percentage of the good cop has dropped in him. He has realised that it is necessary to be a bad cop sometimes. That he can’t always look at the mother to say ‘no’. I’m 30 per cent bad cop, 70 per cent good cop.”

