Kajol, lookalike daughter Nysa Devgan pose together in stunning new pics

Kajol is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, but if you take a peek at her Instagram account, she’s actually pretty relatable. While the Helicopter Eela actor could go the typical celebrity route and only share photos from red carpets and movie sets (there are still plenty of those), Kajol chooses to be an open book. She loves to share moments with her adorable kids, her husband Ajay Devgn, and beautiful throwbacks of mother Tanuja.

Kajol shared a new Instagram photo with daughter, Nysa Devgan, on Thursday and it will make you want to hit the “heart” button immediately. Kajol looks like daughter’s her twin with this photo, which she captioned, “About last night....... #specialscreening #somuchlove #overwhelmed.”

Kajol’s new film Helicopter Eela releases on Friday. Based on the story of a single mom, who is also an aspiring singer, this film will be Kajol’s first Bollywood project since Dilwale in 2015. At a special screening for the highly-anticipated film in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kajol was joined by her 15-year-old daughter Nysa. Kajol took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their outing.

In the snaps, the #twinning mother and daughter smile for the camera as they show off their shiny black hair, piercing eyes, and very similar face structures. Both Kajol and Nysa look relaxed in their dark outfits. Kajol chose a black jumper with golden beads and sequins from fashion designer Natasha Davda, completing the look with matching strappy heels, perfect soft waves, and a natural smoky eye. Nysa sported dark blue Zara jeans, a blue striped puff-sleeved crop top from Just One Answer and a dainty Rs 1,400 necklace from jewellery label, Lune.

We can’t get over how much Kajol and Nysa Devgan resemble one another. See more pictures of the two from the Helicopter Eela screening and then see some looks from Kajol’s promotional outings for her new film:

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 13:44 IST