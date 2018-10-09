My kids mean the world to me, they’re my Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower, says Kajol

Besides being an actor par excellence, Kajol is known for her wit, humour and friendly behavior on set with co-stars. Even in her upcoming film, Helicopter Eela, though she is playing the role of a mother to a teenage son, she comes across as super lively, young and modern woman. In an interview, the actor gets talking about the unique title of the film, working with director Pradeep Sarkar and co-star Riddhi Sen and being a mom in real life to daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Did you have a lot of people asking you what Helicopter Eela could mean?

Yes, that was one of the first questions that came out that. That is partly also because why we kept this name. We wanted everyone to wonder and ask us. Basically Helicopter Eela comes from the helicopter moms. Those moms who interfere with their children’s lives, stalk them, are suspicious, check up on them a little more than normal. I would stress on the little more than normal. In every other way, are over the top. That’s Helicopter Eela in a nutshell and you can also imagine her relationships. I have met quite a few parents who have said that they identify over this.

Is there a learning one draws in their mother-son relationship that comes out of the film?

I don’t know if anybody is going to come out of it with the hope that you do come out of it liking each other more and understanding each other better. I don’t think Indian mothers are going to change with this one film. I don’t think anyone is going to watch this film thinking that if my children or my mother would watch it, things are going to turn completely around. That’s just not going to happen. Moms are going to be moms wherever. (Laughs)

Did you use to tease your onscreen son, Riddhi, by his National-Award winner tag?

Every time there was a retake, we would say, ‘these national award winners, they don’t even do retakes. Arrey usko bula lo please, ye itna time lagata hai set pe aane ke liye, ye national award winners aise hi hote hai. It [this teasing] would go on till the release.

Was Pradeep Sarcar much of a task master?

Absolutely! What is nice about him is that he does it in such a nice way you don’t feel like he is pushing or firing you. He very gently and sweetly draws out of your character and whatever he expects out of you with a very sweetly.

The very famous Ajay Devgn and Tabu song Ruk Ruk Ruk has been recreated in this film. Whose idea was it?

That was actually Dada [director Pradeep Sarkar] and Ajay’s [Devgn] idea. We wanted a song where when the first four beats come down, you just know for a fact that it is ruk ruk ruk. It takes you back to that era and weird lyrics. Ruk Ruk was a prime example for it.

If not acting, how about singing as a profession?

Singing is one of those things which I do strictly in the bathroom, where nobody can listen to me and the shower is really loud and also I truly enjoy the part where somebody is singing pretty and I just lip syncing.

Did you relationship with your daughter Nysa or you mom had any inspiring affect on your character?

Eela is completely different from my mother. My mother is the anti-thesis of Eela. She was the complete opposite. That would be a completely different film all together but yes, parts of Eela I saw in myself. That complete mad obsession was me at one point. I take that in the nicest way but yes there are parts of Eela, I identify with — that intense feeling of not wanting to fail at something so important to being a mom. My kids mean the world to me and they are my Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower. I don’t think that my mother thought of me that way. She definitely loved me and looked at me as ‘where did you came from’ as definitely like I am some wonder of the world and loved me like that. I don’t think it was ever about creating me. I remember that my mom told me very nicely that ‘you are a gift that god has given me and it’s my responsibility is to simply to take care of you and teach you what it takes to be a good human being. After that how you live your life is up to you and your choices will make you and shape your life. I am a guardian angel to help you but the best is up to you’.

You have said it in several forums that you can go wrong in the many things in life but you cannot go wrong with parenting because no taking risks.

I think most women will agree. Men in our society, sometimes, may feel that they are not responsible for the parenting aspect. No offence to any guy and I think they are wonderful parent but at some point we leave the parenting to the mom. As a society we do. If somebody misbehaves then the first thought that comes is ‘tumhare maa ne theek se nahi sikhaya’. This part of our society and that is a mom thing. That is also one of the reasons why we rule the world.

Which phase of your motherhood has been challenging?

I used to hear this thing about the terrible twos and the trying threes but I want to tell you that I don’t think it ever stops. I thought the first year would be difficult, it’s yuck. I thought when they didn’t speak it would be easier, when they spoke it would be easier, then if they didn’t walk it would be easier. All your preconceived notions are wrong. They try your patience till your ‘60s.

Are there fights that happen between you and your teenage daughter?

Of course we fight. And now that she has all grown up, the fights are of different types. Somewhere I lose some fights and accept and they will never accept that they are wrong.

