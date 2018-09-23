Kajol wishes mother Tanuja on her 75th birthday, shares a throwback picture with great grandmother

Veteran actor Tanuja celebrates her 75th birthday today. Her daughter, actor Kajol, was among the first ones to wish her and she did so by posting a throwback picture of Tanuja on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote: “Happy happy birthday to my super awesome mom who still has the same zest and love for life that she did fifty years back...... a difficult example to follow but the most important influence in my life ! Also in the picture is her grandmother and my great grandmother who was also one of the biggest influences in my life ! Ratanbai Shilotri!”

It may be recalled that Ratanbai acted in a Marathi film way back in 1936 and was a guiding light and inspiration to three generations of actors to come out of the Samarth family, including her daughter Shobhana Samarth (mother of Tanuja and Nutan), her niece, actor Nalini Jaywant, and Nutan’s son Mohnish Bahl. Now, Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan Bahl is also set for her Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, Kajol also shared a cake cutting picture in which Tanuja can be seen in the company of her daughter, her grandson Yug, her co-star in many movies from the ‘60s and ‘70s, Dharmendra, apart from many other people.

Sharing it, Kajol wrote: “Friends family loved ones ....... a life well spent. A deserving 75th birthday! Pre pre but not any less celebrated.” Kajol has also shared an Instagram story on the birthday weekend.

Tanuja has two daughters, Kajol and Tanisha.

Tanuja was a popular actor in the 1960s and early 1970s, having worked in hit films such as Jewel Thief (1967), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971), Anubhav (1971), Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972) and Do Chor (1972). She married late writer-director Shomu Mukherjee (of the famous Mukherjee family of Bollywood, who is related to Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukherji) with whom she has two daughters, Kajol and Tanisha.

Meanwhile, Kajol is preparing for the release of her next film, Helicopter Eela, in which she plays a mother to a teenage son, played by Riddhi Sen. The film has been directed by Pradeep Sarkar and is produced by Kajol’s husband, Ajay Devgn.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 12:18 IST