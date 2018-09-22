Actress’ films can’t do Rs 500 crore business like Salman Khan’s films, says Kajol

Actor Kajol, who is busy promoting her forthcoming film Helicopter Eela, says not a single female actors’ film can generate business worth Rs 500 crore the way a Salman Khan film can at the box office.

Kajol was interacting with the media to promote Helicopter Eela here on Thursday.

While there has been constant talk about pay disparity among male and female actors in the Hindi film industry, many female actors in the recent past have raised their voice against it.

Kajol Devgn and Riddhi Sen star in Helicopter Eela . (IANS)

On the issue, Kajol said: “I think that issue has to do with box office collections to a big extent and there is gender issue for sure, but if you see, not a single actress film can do Rs 500 crore business the way a Salman Khan film does at the box office. Actresses over the years have been integral part in the success of a film, but after all, it’s a business.”

Kajol said nowadays the audience has been more open to accept female-oriented films.

“I am very grateful that today’s audience has changed and they are going to theatres to watch films like Kahaani and Raazi. People are making these films because it is now financially okay to make them and it’s all happening because of audience changing perspective.

“It’s a simple logic that if you go in a grocery shop, the owner of that shop will sell those products which have larger sale and you have to take that into consideration while making a film as well. Having said that, I am not saying that there is no gender discrimination in the industry. There is definitely gender discrimination and the pay structure has to change.”

Kajol has become choosy when it comes to her film appearances after her marriage.

Does she miss being on a film set as often as she used to?

“I don’t miss it at all. I am happy working in one film in three years or one film in two years. I enjoy working, but I think work is just one part of your life. Other than that, you have your family which is really important.

“My kids also need me a lot. We think that once your child will grow up he or she will not need you but after our marriage also, we need our parents for their support. So, I enjoy my life and I don’t think I should work just for the heck of it.”

Helicopter Eela is directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The film also stars National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol’s son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, the movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd. It will release on October 12.

