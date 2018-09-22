FIR filed against Salman Khan, others associated with Loveratri on Bihar court order

An FIR was lodged here Friday against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and others associated with his upcoming home production Loveratri, the title of which was changed to Love Yatri a few days ago.

The case was lodged at the Mithanpura police station here in pursuance of an order passed by Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (East) Shailendra Rai on September 12.

The court had passed the order on the complaint of an advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha who had alleged that the title of the movie made fun of the holy festival of Navaratri.

Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma promote their upcoming film Love Yatri in Mumbai. (IANS)

He had also alleged that the promos of the movie suggested that it contained vulgarity and could hurt sentiments.

Khan - who is producing the movie slated for release on October 5 - had announced on Twitter a few days ago that the movie’s title has been changed from Loveratri to Love Yatri.

Besides Salman, those named in the FIR are lead pair Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, director Abhiram Minawala and character artistes Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy, Mithanpura SHO Vijay Rai said.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 08:54 IST