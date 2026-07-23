Employee wants to leave India despite earning ₹4 lakh per month: ‘Don’t see any hope’

A 26-year-old with a remote job in India has explained why he wants to leave the country despite earning very well. The worker, named Daniel, called personal finance coach Anshuman Sharma for advice and shared his dilemma. A 26-year-old explains why he wants to leave India despite earning ₹48 LPA. (Representational Image)

During the call, he revealed that he earns in euros while working remotely from India. Despite netting roughly ₹4 lakh every month, Daniel said that he wanted to leave India and settle in Australia. His problem, he said, is that he currently has so much money that he doesn’t know what to do with it.

An Indian employee’s dilemma “I work remotely. I am currently earning about $3,700 euros per month. Now the issue is, I have so much money, I just don't know what to do with it,” he told Anshuman Sharma, host of the Fix Your Finance show.

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The 26-year-old said his salary comes to roughly ₹4 lakh per month, of which he spends only ₹1.20 lakh. He further explained that he is saving up to move abroad and wants to settle in Australia — “I plan to apply end of this year,” he said.

Sharma advised him to start a recurring deposit of ₹1.5 lakh, saying: “Start it today itself. Within the next 7 months, you will have enough money for the PR application.”