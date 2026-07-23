Employee wants to leave India despite earning ₹4 lakh per month: ‘Don’t see any hope’
A 26-year-old with a remote job in India has explained why he wants to leave the country despite earning very well.
A 26-year-old with a remote job in India has explained why he wants to leave the country despite earning very well. The worker, named Daniel, called personal finance coach Anshuman Sharma for advice and shared his dilemma.
During the call, he revealed that he earns in euros while working remotely from India. Despite netting roughly ₹4 lakh every month, Daniel said that he wanted to leave India and settle in Australia. His problem, he said, is that he currently has so much money that he doesn’t know what to do with it.
An Indian employee’s dilemma
“I work remotely. I am currently earning about $3,700 euros per month. Now the issue is, I have so much money, I just don't know what to do with it,” he told Anshuman Sharma, host of the Fix Your Finance show.
(Also read: 29-year-old techie earns ₹7 lakh/month by moonlighting with US company, says ₹80 lakh savings aren't enough)
The 26-year-old said his salary comes to roughly ₹4 lakh per month, of which he spends only ₹1.20 lakh. He further explained that he is saving up to move abroad and wants to settle in Australia — “I plan to apply end of this year,” he said.
Sharma advised him to start a recurring deposit of ₹1.5 lakh, saying: “Start it today itself. Within the next 7 months, you will have enough money for the PR application.”
Moving out of India
“So you will be doing the same job even after moving to Australia. So why are you moving to Australia?” the host then asked Daniel.
The caller expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in India and said he wanted to settle abroad for better quality of life.
“Who wants to stay in India? Because the way I see the country going, I don't see, I don't see that there is any hope. So I want to have a good future for my kids that I decide to have,” he explained.
Upon hearing this, Sharma addressed the Indian government directly and highlighted the many issues that today’s youth face. “Our petrol has gone bad. Our tax level is so high. Students study their whole lives, only for exams to get cancelled,” he noted. “So many people of my generation therefore want to leave India. It’s a big epidemic.”
(Also read: Indian man in Europe reveals harsh reality students face abroad: ‘Loans, low-paid jobs and constant pressure’)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More