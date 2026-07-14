29-year-old techie earns ₹7 lakh/month by moonlighting with US company, says ₹80 lakh savings aren't enough
An Indian techie has revealed that he earns a whopping ₹7 lakh per month by working two jobs.
An Indian techie has revealed that he earns a whopping ₹7 lakh per month by working two jobs. However, the impressive paycheck comes at the cost of time and health — speaking to podcaster and mutual fund advisor Anshuman Sharma, the man revealed that he works 16 hours a day and still worries about financial security.
In a recent appearance on the personal finance show Fix Your Finance, the techie — named Rohit — said that despite owning two houses, a new car, and holding over ₹80 lakhs in savings, the looming threat of AI-driven layoffs keeps him anxious.
Moonlighting in India
The conversation on Fix Your Finance by Anshuman Sharma began with a phone call from Rohit, who explained that he works two IT jobs to earn ₹7 lakh per month.
“I'm working for two companies — one in day and one in night,” Rohit said, adding that working two jobs takes up 16 hours a day.
During the conversation, the 29-year-old also revealed that one of his jobs is with a US-based company.
Asked why he feels the need to work 16 hours a day, Rohit revealed that he grew up in financially difficult circumstances where his brother gave up his education so he could study.
“Only one person could study… so my brother taught me. It's like a burden on me that if I can't do it, it's like a family failure,” he explained.
Financial anxiety despite ₹7 lakh/month
Rohit’s worries about money didn't stop even after his income shot up. He recently became a father, which led to some big life changes and new expenses.
"I became a father... my family asked me to buy a car," the Indian employee said.
Shortly after buying the car, he also bought a 2 BHK flat for ₹85 lakh. Even though he makes good money, the fear of losing his IT job keeps him anxious.
"The point is, I am doing an IT job and you know, the AI is booming," Rohit said. "I think like if suppose anything goes wrong, my income just got reduced. How I can handle that?"
Surprisingly, Rohit already has a large amount of money saved up. When Sharma asked how much he has managed to save, Rohit shared his portfolio — "In my mutual funds, yesterday I hit 70 lakh, 2 lakh in stock market, and yeah, 10 lakhs in FD," he said.
Over ₹80 lakh in savings
Despite having ₹82 lakh in savings, Rohit still feels the pressure of his monthly expenses. Once his house is delivered, his home EMI will be ₹60,000, and his car EMI is ₹28,000. Along with other household costs, he expects his monthly expenses to reach ₹1.3 lakh to ₹1.4 lakh.
“You have 4 years of your expenses saved up in your assets. What is the stress?” Anshuman asked the techie.
Rohit then admitted that working 16 hours a day leaves him with no life outside of work. "It's very rare that I am giving time to people and all. So in that situation, I just want to go out," Rohit said.
However, when asked if he could quit his day job to get his time back, Rohit explained that he has a massive target in mind before he can slow down.
"In next 5 to 6 years, I want to save up to 7 or 8 crores. Then I will just leave that job and only continue my US job," Rohit said.
(Also read: 'I've been moonlighting my entire career': Techie earning over ₹70 LPA opens up about burnout, zero social life)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More