29-year-old techie earns ₹7 lakh/month by moonlighting with US company, says ₹80 lakh savings aren't enough

An Indian techie has revealed that he earns a whopping ₹7 lakh per month by working two jobs. However, the impressive paycheck comes at the cost of time and health — speaking to podcaster and mutual fund advisor Anshuman Sharma, the man revealed that he works 16 hours a day and still worries about financial security. A techie shared how he earns ₹7 lakh per month but still worries about finances. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

In a recent appearance on the personal finance show Fix Your Finance, the techie — named Rohit — said that despite owning two houses, a new car, and holding over ₹80 lakhs in savings, the looming threat of AI-driven layoffs keeps him anxious.

Moonlighting in India The conversation on Fix Your Finance by Anshuman Sharma began with a phone call from Rohit, who explained that he works two IT jobs to earn ₹7 lakh per month.

“I'm working for two companies — one in day and one in night,” Rohit said, adding that working two jobs takes up 16 hours a day.

During the conversation, the 29-year-old also revealed that one of his jobs is with a US-based company.

Asked why he feels the need to work 16 hours a day, Rohit revealed that he grew up in financially difficult circumstances where his brother gave up his education so he could study.

“Only one person could study… so my brother taught me. It's like a burden on me that if I can't do it, it's like a family failure,” he explained.