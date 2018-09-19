Salman Khan’s Loveratri is LoveYatri now. See new poster here

Salman Khan’s latest production, Loveratri starring brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain, is now LoveYatri. Yes, you read it right. Days before the release of the film, the makers have decided on a name change.

Taking to social media, Salman on Tuesday, wrote: “This is not a spelling mistake... #loveyatri #lovetakesover...@SKFilmsOfficial @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @TSeries.” He also shared a new poster of the film.

This has been done to avoid any trouble with the censor board of India and Karni Sena, the Rajput outfit which made life miserable for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ahead of the release of his ambitious Padmaavat late last year and early this year.

Sources close to the development said, “Taking into consideration the concerns from the censor board and sensitivity of Karni Sena towards the title of the film, the makers decided to release the film as LoveYatri. Producer Salman Khan decided to opt for a change in title considering the safety and best interest of his audience.”

It may also be recalled that the Salman production has already been dragged to a court after a lawyer in Bihar filed a case against the makers. Later, a court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar directed the police to lodge an FIR against Salman and the cast and crew of the film on the basis of a complaint that the title and contents of the movie had hurt the Hindu sentiments.

Sub divisional judicial magistrate (East) Shailendra Rai directed the Mithanpura police station in the town to lodge an FIR, based on a complaint filed in the court by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha. The petitioner claimed the title of the film is meant to make fun of the holy festival of Navaratri.

The film is set in Gujarat and deals with love blossoming during the annual Navratri festival. The film will introduce two new actors -- Aayush (who is married to Salman’s sister Arpita) and Warina, a new find.

The film has been written by Naren Bhatt and has been directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Its songs are already popular and the film is set to release on October 5.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 09:10 IST