Honey Singh supports CJP-led student protest, postpones release of song's teaser: ‘Shakti do inn bachho ko’

The CJP-led youth protest march on Monday turned violent after the Delhi Police allegedly used lathi-charge, tear gas, and force against the students. Following Monday's march, several celebrities came out in support of the students. Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh also took to Instagram to express solidarity with the students and postponed the teaser release of his upcoming song Moonlight after the escalation at the protest. Honey Singh postponed release of song Moonlight's teaser.

Honey Singh postpones song amid protest Earlier, Honey Singh had shared an Instagram Story announcing that the teaser of his new track Moonlight would be released on Tuesday. However, after the protest gained momentum and several students were allegedly injured during the lathi-charge, the rapper broke his silence and expressed his support for the youth of India.

He wrote, “Youth of India is immortal.” In another Instagram Story, he announced the postponement of his song's teaser. He wrote, "Due to sentiments of the country and youth of India, I am postponing the teaser of my new song Moonlight for a few days. Bholenath Shakti Do Inn Bachho Ko. Jai Hind."

For the unversed, several students and activists marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on Monday, demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak, justice for students affected by examination irregularities, and widespread education reforms.