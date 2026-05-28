Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar warned Yo Yo Honey Singh against drug abuse: ‘It will finish you’

The world is no stranger to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s battle with substance abuse at the peak of his career, as well as his struggle with bipolar disorder, which forced him to step away from the industry for a while. Now, the singer-rapper has revealed that Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar had warned him about his drug abuse, cautioning that it would eventually destroy him. Yo Yo Honey Singh had previously revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar supported him during his health crisis.

Honey Singh reveals During his appearance on the ABtalks podcast, Honey Singh looked back at Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar warning him about drugs. He also spoke about fame, loneliness, and his downfall.

The rapper admitted that at the height of his fame between 2011 and 2014, he had lost himself completely to success, money, and substance abuse. He said, “I was not happy. I was at my peak in 2013 and 2014. I was not in my senses. My ideology was different at that time. When I made it, I used to walk differently, talk differently, and disrespect everyone. I used to think that I did it all. I even used to call myself God. I was making money and getting successful at a very young age, and while doing that, I was also doing drugs. I was in a very demonic state of mind. I didn’t like that version of myself.”

Honey Singh dismissed the notion that fame or the entertainment industry led to his downfall, saying it was his own choices and mindset that were to blame.

During the conversation, the singer fondly recalled working with some of the biggest names in the industry during his meteoric rise, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar. According to him, several stars had repeatedly cautioned him about his lifestyle choices and growing addictions.

The singer mentioned, “I don’t want to blame the entertainment industry for anything. I got the chance to share screen space with legends and have personal access to their lives at a very young age. People like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar — they are such simple people, there is no darkness in them… They used to observe me and tell me to stay away from what I was doing because it was wrong. Especially Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. Shah Rukh Khan told me many times, ‘This is going to spoil you, finish you, and destroy you.’”

Honey’s battle with addiction Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was at the top of his career in 2012 when he began experiencing a downfall. After the success of his song, Desi Kalakaar, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had fallen prey to substance abuse.

In 2017, Honey Singh broke down mid-tour. He quit music and substances, returned to Delhi, and began recovery with a global team of doctors and therapists. "I was drowning in drugs and alcohol, smoking 12-15 joints and downing bottles. I abandoned my family, lost control. This one time, I got so high I bit a friend on his stomach eight times," he told Lallantop in the past.

After being away from work, Honey returned in 2023 with the song Kalaastar, a sequel to the song Desi Kalakaar with Sonakshi Sinha. In recent times, he has been busy with his music tours, and also released his album, titled 51 Glorious Days, some time back.

He recently crooned the song Jhoom Sharabi, which featured in De De Pyaar De 2 starring Ajay Devgn.