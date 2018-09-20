HC disposes of case after Salman Khan alters film name from Loveratri to Loveyatri

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) has disposed of a petition challenging the name of a Salman Khan Production film Loveratri after Khan’s lawyer informed the court that the name had been changed to LoveYatri.

The petition was filed by a lawyer from Aurangabad, as the name Loveratri was a distortion of the name of the Hindu festival Navratri and would hurt the sentiments of the community.

According to advocate Panditrao Anerao, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner advocate Ajaykumar Waghmare, the film’s trailer distorted the name of the festival and showed Hindu deities in bad light.

The petition was seeking directions to remove the name Loveratri as well as scenes that portrayed women in a derogatory manner. It further stated the producers should tender an unconditional apology to the community.

Anerao told the division bench of justices RM Borde and MS Patil, that the change in film title and called for the petition to be dismissed.

