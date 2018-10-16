Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is 20: Kajol says Ranbir, Alia, Janhvi can’t recreate her and Shah Rukh’s magic

To say that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which released on this date in 1998, is iconic would be an understatement. Everything about Karan Johar’s film, right from the trend-setting fashion to the music and the casting – Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji -- finds takers even today. Karan Johar had recently hinted that if a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sequel is made, he would like to cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor.

It remains one of Kajol’s most memorable performances as the tomboy-turned-stunner, Anjali. Her face lights up when you mention that 20 years have gone by in a jiffy.

I can’t believe it’s been #20YearsOfKKHH ! A film that gave me love ,acceptance and a career....will always be eternally grateful to @KajolAtUN @iamsrk #rani and @BeingSalmanKhan for indulging a 25 years old boy with stars in his eyes! Thank you for all the love❤️ pic.twitter.com/xm3RGVOneI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 16, 2018

How nostalgic are you feeling that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has turned 20?

It’s hugely nostalgic. Twenty years is a long time. Most importantly, the film has so many memories attached to it.

What are some of your fondest memories?

We went to Ooty (Tamil Nadu) to shoot Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. We stayed in a hotel that had just come up. We were the first people to stay in that hotel. We were there for 40 days. I can’t imagine how they put up the set in Ooty, in the middle of a valley! They had created this set of houses, summer camp. It was an amazing feat. I remember Yash (Johar; Karan’s father) uncle clearly; he’s one of my fondest memories of the film. He was this huge driving force behind the way everything was done.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Karan’s first film. How was he as a debut director?

It was also his production house’s first film! He was very confident. I thought he would be a little insecure on the first day, but he proved me wrong. He took command of the situation, and made sure he was the captain of the ship.

Do you think Kuch Kuch Hota Hai gave birth to your image of a ‘spunky’ person?

That was pretty much my character from the beginning. ‘Spunky’ is a nice way to put outspoken. There were harsher words to describe me earlier! It came down to ‘spunky’ once KKHH released.

Was it ‘bubbly’? Didn’t you get fed up of it?

Yes, a bit harsher than bubbly. I don’t think I ever fed into it. I never tried to hide that I was intelligent, well-spoken and direct. I thought for myself, had an opinion, and never hid that. That’s what people thought of me then, and what they think of me now. It takes time and effort to fit into anybody’s mould. I’m lazy like that.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are Karan Johar’s dream cast for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sequel.

Karan recently said that if he directs a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sequel, he would cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. Your thoughts?

Kudos, I hope they can. I know they won’t be able to recreate our magic, that’s not possible!

There was an animated film called Koochie Koochie Hota Hai that never released.

Yes, and he (Karan) wanted me to dub for it, but it never got finalised. I think the budget turned out to be too much.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 10:51 IST