Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor are Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2’s dream cast, says Karan Johar

If Karan Johar had to make a sequel of his debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai today, who will he cast? That was a questions that was posed to the filmmaker during his radio show, Calling Karan. The filmmaker answered he would cast actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in it.

The 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film not only became a hit but is considered a cult classic.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are Karan Johar’s dream cast for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2.

Alia was launched in Bollywood by Karan with his film Student of the Year in 2012. Janhvi also made her acting debut with a film, Dhadak, backed by Karan’s Dharma Productions. Both the female actors are a part of his next directorial, Takht. Ranbir was directed by Karan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and has starred in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid produced by his banner. His next Brahmastra, also starring Alia, has also been co-produced by Karan.

Earlier, in an interview, Karan had said that Ranbir is his favourite actor. “My all-time favourite actor will be Ranbir because he’s just phenomenal. I’m excited to have worked with him, I’m excited to work with him for Brahmastra,” he added.

He had also mentioned other young actors whose careers he is watching closely. “I would say Kiara Advani is a girl that I’ve discovered as an amazing acting resource. I really think that Ishaan Khatter is very talented. I’m really excited to see how Janhvi (Kapoor) and Sara (Ali Khan)’s careers unfold,” he had said.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 11:11 IST