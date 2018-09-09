Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pose with Karan Johar’s mom Hiroo on Brahmastra sets. See pic inside

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are definitely among the most fancied couples in Bollywood. The fact that two successful and attractive stars are dating each other is fodder for gossip mills. Their pictures and videos together are a huge hit online and, of late, whatever they post from their film’s Brahmastra sets in Bulgaria is eagerly consumed.

Now, a new picture has emerged where the lovely duo can be seen posing with Karan Johar’s mother, Hiroo. While Alia keeps it simple and clean, sporting a jeans and a top, Ranbir is at his messy best, with hair falling on his forehead and casual attire. According to a Times of India report, the picture is from the sets of the Ayan Mukherji film Brahmastra, which, incidentally, is a co-production of Karan.

Alia and Ranbir haven’t really hidden their affair from the world; however, while Ranbir has been vocal about his affection for his girlfriend, even confirming that he is in a relationship with her in a GQ interview earlier this year, Alia has chosen to be reticent about it. She has, however, said as much with all the pictures and videos in which she is with Ranbir (or her solo pics that have been clicked by him). What’s more, here’s a match that has the approval of Ranbir’s parents too. Rishi Kapoor had responded recently to queries on his son’s relationship status, stating: “Ranbir likes her, Neetu likes her, I like her... get it?” Nothing can be more frank.

Meanwhile, Alia also has the tacit approval of her father Mahesh Bhatt who had reportedly said: “I would let paparazzi guess if papa is raazi.”

On the work front, both the stars remain busy: Alia has a number of plum projects in her kitty including Takht, a Karan Johar directorial which also boasts of actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. It is a Mughal era story. She is also in another Karan production, Kalank which too is a multi-starrer with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha among others in it. Meanwhile, Ranbir, who has delivered the mega hit of his career, Sanju, has a YRF film Shamshera in his kitty.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 11:32 IST