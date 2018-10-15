Kajol is a picture of grace as she steps out to celebrate Durga Puja. Watch pics, video

Bollywood, which never shies away from celebrating festivals, is getting into the Durga Puja mood already. Among the first celebrities to visit a Durga mandap was Kajol. The actor, whose film Helicopter Eela, just released, was spotted visiting one on Sunday.

Wearing a green and yellow cotton sari, teamed up with a white blouse and hair done in a simple low bun, Kajol looked every bit a Bengali lady.

Videos of her at the mandap are now online. While in one she poses for the cameramen with the Durga statue in the background, in another video she can be seen offering the aarti and sharing the diya with others. Also seen in the second video is her cousin Sharbani Mukherji, one-time Bollywood actor.

Just last month, the who’s who of Bollywood, was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, a 12-day mega festival, of Maharashtra. Durga Puja, which begins from the sixth day of the Navratri festival, deals with the story of goddess Durga’s victory over an asura named Mahisa, whom she vanquished after a massive duel. It is not just celebrated with fervour in West Bengal but across the entire country.

On the work front, Kajol just saw the release of her film Helicopter Eela. The actor plays a single mother in the film who dominates all aspects of the life of her college-going son. She even joins his class as a student in order to complete her education. The film claims to portray the beautiful mother-son bond in a humourous manner.

Speaking about the film, HT review said: “Sarkar’s film is too melodramatic and long drawn out to hold any impact.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 09:58 IST