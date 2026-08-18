Nora Fatehi is bringing back street fashion and honestly, we're here for it (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility For a while, fashion seemed obsessed with looking polished. Quiet luxury, clean tailoring, neutral palettes, barely-there jewellery, the internet collectively decided that looking expensive was the ultimate style goal.

But if Nora Fatehi's recent looks are anything to go by, street fashion is having its moment again.

And honestly? I'm not complaining.

There's something refreshing about an outfit that doesn't take itself too seriously. Oversized silhouettes, statement sneakers, denim, crop tops, bold accessories and unexpected layering, the whole point of street style is that it feels expressive rather than perfectly curated.

Nora seems to understand that balance particularly well.

The return of clothes with personality Street fashion has always been about individuality. It borrows from hip-hop, skate culture, sportswear, music and youth culture, then mixes everything together in ways that don't necessarily follow traditional fashion rules.

And that's exactly what makes it exciting.

Instead of building an outfit around one "aesthetic", the new wave of street style is about combining contrasting pieces. Think oversized jeans with a tiny top, sporty sneakers with feminine silhouettes, a leather jacket over a casual dress or a statement bag with an otherwise simple outfit.

Nora's wardrobe often plays with exactly this kind of contrast.

The result feels youthful, confident and deliberately unpolished, in the best possible way.

Baggy jeans are clearly having a moment If there is one item that perfectly represents the street-style revival, it's baggy denim.

Skinny jeans dominated wardrobes for years before giving way to straight-leg, wide-leg and now increasingly relaxed silhouettes. Baggy jeans take that idea even further, creating a deliberately oversized shape that feels comfortable while still making a statement.

The trick is balancing the proportions.

Nora often pairs relaxed bottoms with more fitted or cropped pieces, creating that classic streetwear contrast. It's an easy styling formula to recreate too.

My version: Baggy jeans + fitted tank + oversized jacket + sneakers + statement sunglasses.

You get the attitude without looking like you're drowning in fabric.

Sneakers are back at the centre of the outfit Street style doesn't really work without sneakers.

And while minimalist white sneakers have become wardrobe staples, the current mood is leaning towards shoes that actually have some personality: chunkier soles, sporty shapes, retro-inspired designs and bold colour combinations.

I love this because sneakers can completely change the personality of an outfit.

A dress with heels says one thing. The same dress with sneakers suddenly feels younger, cooler and considerably more relaxed.

That's probably why streetwear has become so appealing beyond its original audience.

You don't have to dress head-to-toe in streetwear. One sporty element can be enough.

The crop top and oversized-bottom formula still works This is perhaps the easiest Nora-inspired styling trick to recreate.

Take an oversized pair of jeans, cargos or parachute trousers and pair them with something fitted on top.

It creates contrast without requiring complicated styling.

If crop tops aren't your thing, a fitted bodysuit works just as well. A tucked-in tank, fitted tee or slim shirt can create the same effect while feeling slightly more wearable.

Then add sneakers and a shoulder bag and you're done.

Accessories are doing more of the talking One thing I particularly like about street style is that accessories don't feel like an afterthought.

Caps, sunglasses, chunky jewellery, shoulder bags, belts and sneakers can completely transform an otherwise basic outfit.

And this is where I think street fashion is actually more approachable than some of the bigger fashion trends.

You don't need to buy an entirely new wardrobe.

You can take your favourite jeans and white tee and change the accessories.

A baseball cap makes it sporty. A structured handbag makes it polished. Chunky sneakers make it streetwear. Gold jewellery makes it more elevated.

Same clothes. Completely different personality.

Street fashion doesn't mean looking messy There's a fine line between intentionally relaxed and simply looking like you got dressed in the dark.

The secret is choosing at least one element that gives the outfit structure.

If you're wearing oversized jeans, try a fitted top.

If you're wearing an oversized jacket, keep the rest of the outfit relatively streamlined.

If the clothes are very casual, add a structured bag or jewellery.

And if you're going for a monochrome look, let the silhouette do the work.

Street style is relaxed, but the best street-style outfits are still very intentional.

Why I think this trend is worth trying After years of aesthetics telling us exactly how we're supposed to dress; quiet luxury, clean girl, old money, office siren, street fashion feels like a welcome change.

It doesn't demand perfection.

It doesn't require everything to match.

And most importantly, it leaves room for personality.

You can borrow elements of the trend without completely changing your style. If you love feminine dressing, pair a floral dress with chunky sneakers. If you prefer classic clothes, add an oversized leather jacket. If you're an ethnicwear person, try sneakers with a kurta and relaxed trousers.

That's what makes street style so fun.

You don't have to become a streetwear girl overnight.

You can simply steal the bits that make you feel cool.

And if Nora Fatehi is helping bring that slightly rebellious, playful side of fashion back into the spotlight, I'm very much here for it.