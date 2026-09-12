Model confidently carries on barefoot as her heel breaks mid-catwalk, internet calls it ‘queen behaviour’

Wardrobe malfunctions can catch anyone off guard, especially when they happen on stage. But staying calm and composed can help one navigate such unexpected moments. Model Alicia Kaur took to Instagram to share a glimpse of a similar mishap in which her heel broke mid-catwalk. However, instead of letting it put a damper on her walk and the show, she carried on smoothly. It showed the calm professionalism that seasoned models maintain, even when things go wrong. ALSO READ: ‘OMG Bips is back’: Bipasha Basu serves major ‘OG fashion queen’ energy in stunning new magazine cover photos

Model continues the catwalk barefoot Alicia shared the post with the caption, “Oops… my shoe broke. lol 😂 mid cat walk… no time to stop, just keep going, no one’s going to know lol 😂 These moments as a model you pray never happen, but they do, and thankfully no one noticed… but winning cos we caught it on camera!”

The video showed her heel breaking and slipping off her foot, remaining attached only around the ankle. But she did not look flustered or even slow her pace on the ramp. She maintained her composure and kept her foot arched as though she were still wearing a phantom heel. Another lesson from this moment is that confidence lies in not avoiding mishaps, but rather carrying on gracefully.

Reactions The video garnered a lot of praise, and the comment section was buzzing with appreciation, as the internet lauded her ‘queen behaviour.’ One pointed out her dedication, “Even managed to keep the height of the heel equally up.”

Given how effortlessly she has done it and that no one even noticed, one wrote, “You pulled it off effortlessly, but there is no need for this pressure... she should have been able to pause, fix, and then move on. And still with the same level of appreciation.'

Many hailed her professionalism, as the mishap was almost unnoticeable: “Haha, damn lol, I swear I wouldn’t notice if you hadn’t zoomed in on that shot…🙃. This is too good 🙌🏼🔥.”

However, someone questioned the quality of footwear provided to models, commenting, "The designers put all their efforts into clothes; why don't they use good-quality footwear too? Have seen this a lot of times; sometimes the heels break.”